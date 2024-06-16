5-tier security protocol in place to ensure safety during Eid: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 03:01 pm

Related News

5-tier security protocol in place to ensure safety during Eid: DMP commissioner

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 03:01 pm
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman addresses media after inspecting security protocol at National Eidgah on 16 June 2024. Photo: TBS
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman addresses media after inspecting security protocol at National Eidgah on 16 June 2024. Photo: TBS

Five levels of flawless security measures have been taken for smooth Eid congregation and smooth movement in the capital including the National Eidgah, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

Also, there is no fear of any kind of terrorist attack during Eid, he said after observing the overall law and order situation of the National Eidgah Maidan today (16 June).

The law and order forces are prepared to deal with any situation, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response to a question, the DMP Commissioner said there is no information of any kind of militant activity in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police area. Still, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken security measured into consideration.

Habibur Rahman also said all security measures have been strengthened at the National Eidgah ground.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Crime and Operations Dr Kh Mahid Uddin, Additional Commissioner Md Ashrafuzzaman, CTTC Chief Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, Additional Commissioner Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid and senior officers of various police units were present at the time.

Earlier, he arrived around 10am and inspected the overall security arrangements in and around the National Eidgah Maidan adjacent to the Supreme Court.

Top News

police / security / Eid-ul-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

4h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

6h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

17h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

20h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

1d | Videos