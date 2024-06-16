5-tier security protocol in place to ensure safety during Eid: DMP commissioner

Five levels of flawless security measures have been taken for smooth Eid congregation and smooth movement in the capital including the National Eidgah, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

Also, there is no fear of any kind of terrorist attack during Eid, he said after observing the overall law and order situation of the National Eidgah Maidan today (16 June).

The law and order forces are prepared to deal with any situation, he added.

In response to a question, the DMP Commissioner said there is no information of any kind of militant activity in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police area. Still, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken security measured into consideration.

Habibur Rahman also said all security measures have been strengthened at the National Eidgah ground.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Crime and Operations Dr Kh Mahid Uddin, Additional Commissioner Md Ashrafuzzaman, CTTC Chief Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, Additional Commissioner Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid and senior officers of various police units were present at the time.

Earlier, he arrived around 10am and inspected the overall security arrangements in and around the National Eidgah Maidan adjacent to the Supreme Court.