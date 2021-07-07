5 Rohingyas arrested with arms

Members of APBN-16 today arrested five Rohingyas from Chakmarkul Camp (Camp-21) in Teknaf.

During the arrest, police officials also seized arms and ammunition.

The arrestees are Chakmarkul Camp residents Md Jubayer, 19, Md Nur Alam, 20, Amir Hossain, 30, Md Yakub, 26, and Riduan, 18.

According to police, APBN and Army members launched a joint drive upon being tipped off about 5-6 armed Rohingyas located at the house of Rashid Ullah in Chakmarkul Camp.

Rashid Ullah fled the scene dropping a local-made gun. APBN team arrested five others from the spot and seized a one-shooter gun alongside three rounds of bullet.

They have been handed over to Teknaf police station after a case was registered against them under the arms act.