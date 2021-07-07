5 Rohingyas arrested with arms

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:58 pm

Related News

5 Rohingyas arrested with arms

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:58 pm
5 Rohingyas arrested with arms

Members of APBN-16 today arrested five Rohingyas from Chakmarkul Camp (Camp-21) in Teknaf.

During the arrest, police officials also seized arms and ammunition.

The arrestees are Chakmarkul Camp residents Md Jubayer, 19, Md Nur Alam, 20, Amir Hossain, 30, Md Yakub, 26, and Riduan, 18.

According to police, APBN and Army members launched a joint drive upon being tipped off about 5-6 armed Rohingyas located at the house of Rashid Ullah in Chakmarkul Camp.

Rashid Ullah fled the scene dropping a local-made gun. APBN team arrested five others from the spot and seized a one-shooter gun alongside three rounds of bullet.

They have been handed over to Teknaf police station after a case was registered against them under the arms act.

Top News

Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

4h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

4h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh