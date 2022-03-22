5 projects for developing rural infrastructures get Ecnec nod

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved 12 development projects involving Tk15,745 crore including five for improving the rural infrastructures in the country.

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting with Ecnec chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, in chair.

Other ministers and officials concerned were connected with the virtual meeting from the Conference Room of the Planning Commission in the city.

"Today the meeting approved 12 projects with an overall estimated cost of Tk15,744.56 crore," said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Photo: PID

Of the total cost, Tk11,674.83 crore will be drawn from the government's fund, while Tk4,068 crore from external sources as foreign loan and Tk1.20 crore from the own fund of the organisations concerned, he said.

The five projects placed by the Local Government Division will cost Tk11,342 crore.

The five projects are Construction of Important Bridges On Rural Roads (Phase-II) with estimated cost of Tk4,050 crore, Widening and Strengthening Upazila and Union-Level Important Roads in Barishal Division with Tk2,693.435 crore, Local Government Covid-19 Response and Recovery (LGCRR) involving Tk2555.25 crore, Water Supply through Rainwater Harvesting in Coastal Districts with Tk961.755 crore and Universal Social Infrastructure Development-2 with Tk1,082 crore.