5-point demand raised to end commuters’ sufferings

The activists of Jatri Odhikar Andolon (passengers' rights movement) denounced the hiked public transport fares following the recent 23% rise in diesel and kerosene prices.

"The government is playing dumb while the transport owners are charging unwarranted fares in the name of siting bus serve," Kefayet Shakil Chowdhury Shakil, convener of the Jatri Odhikar Andolon, said at the human chain held at the capital's Science Lab on Wednesday.

He also pressed a 5- point demand urging the government to retreat from the decision to increase fares and to ensure half fare for students on public transports.

The demands are:

• The seating service has to be declared abolished

• Increased transport fares need to be re-evaluated based on the mode of transportation

• City and long haul transports should be monitored to control excess fares and route permit for gas-powered busses that are charging extra fares has to be cancelled

• Contractual driving and waybill system need to be stopped.

• All city transport must ensure half fare for students

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on 3 November, following a volatile global market for crude oil. Transport fares and prices of daily essentials shot up following the price hike.