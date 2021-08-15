5 killed in Mymensingh road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 10:00 am
15 August, 2021, 10:04 am

Five people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus hit a stationary truck from behind in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila on Saturday night.

The Officer-in-charge (OC) of Trishal Police Station, Main Uddin confirmed the matter and said, "The accident took place when the Haluaghat-bound Imam Paribahan Bus hit the cement-laden truck in Bailar Barapukurpar area around 8 pm, leaving three dead on the spot and around 20 passengers injured."

Among the injured, two more died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital

Currently, 12 people are undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and four at Trishal Upazila Health Complex.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

