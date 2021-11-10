5 killed in Mymensingh road accident

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Five people have been killed, and one person was injured in a road accident in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh on Wednesday, 10 November.

Main Uddin, acting Officer-in-charge (OC) of Trishal Police Station, confirmed the incident.

"A CNG-powered auto-rickshaw carrying passengers from Trishal to Balipara collided with a sand truck coming from the opposite direction," he reported.

"The accident took place around 9am. The driver, Sattar, and one of the passengers, Kalimuddin, died on the spot.

The other four were injured and sent to the hospital," he informed.

The ones who were injured were first admitted to the Upazila Health Complex. Then they were transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Of them, only one person survived while Mina Akhtar, Sohrab Uddin, and Salam Nabi, were pronounced dead amidst of treatment.

