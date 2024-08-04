7 killed in Dhaka amid clashes

Banglamotor area of the capital around 1:35pm on 4 August. Photo: TBS

At least seven people were killed in the capital during clashes between AL men and protesters.

So far, at least 45 were killed across the country in Dhaka, Savar, Cumilla, Kishoreganj, Lakhsmipur, Munshiganj, Feni, Magura, Bogura, Pabna, Rangpur, Barishal, Sylhet and Sirajganj.

Office assistant shot dead in Farmgate

Tahidul Islam, an office assistant who worked at Mohakhali DOHS, was shot dead in Fargate.

He was rushed to DMCH where the on-duty doctors declared him dead, Tamjid, who brought him to the hospital, told TBS.

One killed in Karwan bazar

Rezaul Karim Rouf, a student of Daffodil International University, was killed after he was shot dead during a clash in Karwan bazar in the capital today.

He was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on duty doctor declared him dead.

Two killed in Uttara

At least one student and an Awami League leader were killed during clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling Awami League.

Besides, at least 30 people with bullet injuries are receiving treatment at three local hospitals, sources said at around 5:30pm.

The deceased AL leader has been identified as Dhaka North AL Ward-1 former president Anwarul Islam, his brother and former MP Alhaj Habib Hasan told TBS in the afternoon.

The deceased student has been identified as Mahim, 17, according to health officials at Uttara Adhunik Hospital where Mahim was taken with bullet injuries. He died while on the way to the hospital.

Reporting from the spot, our correspondent said protesters gathered in the Jasimuddin Road, Ajampur, and Rajlakhsmi areas in Uttara since 11am. At around 12:00pm, AL supporters led a procession to the Jasimuddin Road resulting in a clash with the protesters. The AL leader lost life during the clash.

The protesters later soon took control of the area as they outmatched the AL supporters by a big margin. At the time, law enforcers advanced towards the protesters firing bullets, tear gas shells, and sound grenades.

Meanwhile, visiting Uttara Adhunik Hospital, Crescent Hospital, Bangladesh Kuwait-Maitree Hospital, our correspondent found out that at least 35 injured are receiving treatment there. Most of them were bullet hit.

One killed in Jigatola

At least one student was shot to death in Dhaka's Jigatola.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah Siddiqui, 23, a student of Habibullah Bahar Degree College, Prothom Alo reports citing doctors at the DMCH.

He was taken to the hospital at around 4:00pm where the doctors declared him dead.

Two killed in Mirpur

At least two people have been killed in Mirpur-10 during clashes.

The deceased, identified as Miraz, around 24, was shot in his chest with a shotgun.

He was rushed to Mir Azmal Ali Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the hospital's doctor Oindrila told TBS.

Another person with injuries received during clashes in Mirpur breathed his last at the National Institute of Neuro Sciences & Hospital in Agargaon in the afternoon, our correspondent reports from the hospital.

However, his identity could not be confirmed immediately,

Another 18 injured, eight with bullet wounds, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.