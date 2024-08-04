7 killed in Dhaka amid clashes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 07:36 pm

Related News

7 killed in Dhaka amid clashes

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 07:36 pm
Banglamotor area of the capital around 1:35pm on 4 August. Photo: TBS
Banglamotor area of the capital around 1:35pm on 4 August. Photo: TBS

At least seven people were killed in the capital during clashes between AL men and protesters. 

So far, at least 45 were killed across the country in Dhaka, Savar, Cumilla, Kishoreganj, Lakhsmipur, Munshiganj, Feni, Magura, Bogura, Pabna, Rangpur, Barishal, Sylhet and Sirajganj.

Office assistant shot dead in Farmgate

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tahidul Islam, an office assistant who worked at Mohakhali DOHS, was shot dead in Fargate. 

He was rushed to DMCH where the on-duty doctors declared him dead, Tamjid, who brought him to the hospital, told TBS.

One killed in Karwan bazar 

Rezaul Karim Rouf, a student of Daffodil International University, was killed after he was shot dead during a clash in Karwan bazar in the capital today.

He was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on duty doctor declared him dead.

Two killed in Uttara

At least one student and an Awami League leader were killed during clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling Awami League.

Besides, at least 30 people with bullet injuries are receiving treatment at three local hospitals, sources said at around 5:30pm.

The deceased AL leader has been identified as Dhaka North AL Ward-1 former president Anwarul Islam, his brother and former MP Alhaj Habib Hasan told TBS in the afternoon.

The deceased student has been identified as Mahim, 17, according to health officials at Uttara Adhunik Hospital where Mahim was taken with bullet injuries. He died while on the way to the hospital.

Reporting from the spot, our correspondent said protesters gathered in the Jasimuddin Road, Ajampur, and Rajlakhsmi areas in Uttara since 11am. At around 12:00pm, AL supporters led a procession to the Jasimuddin Road resulting in a clash with the protesters. The AL leader lost life during the clash.

The protesters later soon took control of the area as they outmatched the AL supporters by a big margin. At the time, law enforcers advanced towards the protesters firing bullets, tear gas shells, and sound grenades.

Meanwhile, visiting Uttara Adhunik Hospital, Crescent Hospital, Bangladesh Kuwait-Maitree Hospital, our correspondent found out that at least 35 injured are receiving treatment there. Most of them were bullet hit. 

One killed in Jigatola

At least one student was shot to death in Dhaka's Jigatola. 

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah Siddiqui, 23, a student of Habibullah Bahar Degree College, Prothom Alo reports citing doctors at the DMCH.

He was taken to the hospital at around 4:00pm where the doctors declared him dead.

Two killed in Mirpur

At least two people have been killed in Mirpur-10 during clashes.

The deceased, identified as Miraz, around 24, was shot in his chest with a shotgun. 

He was rushed to Mir Azmal Ali Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the hospital's doctor Oindrila told TBS.

Another person with injuries received during clashes in Mirpur breathed his last at the National Institute of Neuro Sciences & Hospital in Agargaon in the afternoon, our correspondent reports from the hospital. 

However, his identity could not be confirmed immediately,

Another 18 injured, eight with bullet wounds, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Top News

Dhaka / Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

4h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos