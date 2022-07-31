5 killed as bus rams battery-run rickshaw in Gazipur 

Five passengers were killed when a bus ploughed into a battery-powered rickshaw in Gazipur.

The accident took place near the TNT Bottola intersection of Kaliakair upazila at around 11:15pm on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as – Atiqul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Bablu, Siddiqur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, and Shahin Uddin.

According to police and local sources, the victims were headed toward home on an autorickshaw when a bus of "Itihash Paribahan", coming from the opposite side, rammed into the battery-operated three-wheeler.

Two, including the driver of the battery-powered rickshaw, died at the spot following the accident. The others breathed their last after being taken to the two different hospitals.

Confirming the matter to the media, Kaliakair police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Rahat Akand said, "The bus involved in the accident has been seized. However, the driver managed to escape.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the culprits."

