5 killed, 3 injured in Rangpur road crash 

At least five people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between a microbus and a CNG autorickshaw in Paglapir area of Rangpur-Dinajpur Highway.

Two of the deceased are CNG driver Seyadul Islam Chopra, 37, and Nazma Begum, 40. Identities of the other victims are still unknown.

The incident took place on Wednesday (4 May) evening at Soleya Bazar of Paglapir in Rangpur Sadar upazila.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

Three died on the spot and two died on arrival at the hospital, said Rangpur Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman confirming the incident.

A case has been filed in this regard, he added.