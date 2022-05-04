5 killed, 3 injured in Rangpur road crash 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

5 killed, 3 injured in Rangpur road crash 

TBS Report
04 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 09:52 pm
5 killed, 3 injured in Rangpur road crash 

At least five people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between a microbus and a CNG autorickshaw in Paglapir area of Rangpur-Dinajpur Highway.

Two of the deceased are CNG driver Seyadul Islam Chopra, 37, and Nazma Begum, 40. Identities of the other victims are still unknown. 

The incident took place on Wednesday (4 May) evening at Soleya Bazar of Paglapir in Rangpur Sadar upazila. 

The injured were rescued and admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

Three died on the spot and two died on arrival at the hospital, said Rangpur Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman confirming the incident. 

A case has been filed in this regard, he added. 

Top News

road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

13h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

2h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

2h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

2h | Videos
Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval