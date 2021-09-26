5 held over murders in Jamalpur-bound commuter train robbery

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 12:25 pm

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-14) have arrested five robbers in connection with the death of two people during a robbery incident on the roof of a Jamalpur-bound commuter train.

They were arrested early Sunday, said RAB sources.

At a press briefing at noon, RAB will give details about the robbers.

Earlier, two passengers were killed and another was injured after a gang of robbers stabbed them on the roof of the commuter train in Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila on the night of 23 September.

The gang of robbers climbed on the roof from Mymensingh's Gafargaon station and attacked three people when they tried to stop them from taking their cash and their mobile phones.

The robbers stabbed Nahid and Sagar and attacked Rubel before getting off the train near Kewatkhali Rail Bridge in Mymensingh city.

Nahid and Sagar died while Rubel survived and was admitted to the Jamalpur General Hospital.

