5 get death penalty for killing a student in Rajshahi

A Rajshahi court on Tuesday sentenced five people to death for killing a college student in the New Market area of Rajshahi city eleven years ago.

The death row convicts are - Azizur Rahman alias Rajon, Sajjad Hossain alias Saju, Md Rinku alias Boya, Ismail Hossain and Mahabur Rashid alias Rentu.

Nine others accused in the case were acquitted as the charges brought against them were not proved.

Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar Saha passed the order around 11am. Public prosecutor Entazul Haque Babu confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The student named Raju Ahmed was stabbed to death by miscreants on the night of 15 March 2010 in the New Market area of Rajshahi. He was an HSC candidate of Daokandi Degree College of Durgapur in Rajshahi.

Hailing from Hasnipur village of Bagmara upazila, he used to stay with a friend at the Mannaf junction in the city.

In the evening the victim had come to the New Market area to repair his computer.

He was attacked and stabbed by miscreants behind a restaurant at the western end of New Market.

Locals rescued Raju and took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He died that night while undergoing treatment there.