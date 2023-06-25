5 Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

Five Eid-ul-Adha congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, starting from 7am on Eid day.

The first Eid jamaat will be administered by Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque, Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, said a press release of Islamic Foundation.

The second one will be held at 8am while the next three jamaats will be held at 9am, 10am and 10:45am, respectively.

The main Eid jamaat will be held at 7:30am at the National Eidgah but in case of weather related issues, the Eid jamaat will be held at 8am at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, the Islamic Foundation said.