5 Eid congregations will be held at Baitul Mukarram

Muslims offer Friday prayers in front of Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 11, 2014/ Reuters

Like every year, five congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to perform Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

The congregations will be held in phases from 7am.

The Islamic Foundation said in a press release that the first Jamaat will be held at 7am to be conducted by Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahaman, senior pesh Imam of the mosque.

Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi will conduct the second Eid Jamaat at 8am and the third one will be conducted by Islamic Foundation's Mufassir Dr Mawlana Abu Saleh Patwari at 9am.

Baitul Mukarram Mosque Pesh Imam Maulana Mahiuddin Kashem will conduct the fourth Jamaat at 10am while the fifth Jamaat will be conducted by IF's Mufti Mawlana Mohammad Abdullah at 10:45am.

Organisers said adequate water supply and security arrangements have already been made at the Baitul Mukaram National Mosque to facilitate the Eid-ul-Azha prayers.