5 killed as Ena bus rams auto rickshaw in Gazipur

Five people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a CNG-powered autorickshaw on Eid afternoon in Safipur area of ​​Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur.

Four of the deceased were identified as Renu Begum, Hossain, Sathi Begum and Shafiq, but the identity of other victim could not be known immediately.

The accident left another passenger seriously injured, who is now undergoing treatment at Enam Medical College Hospital.

Police and eyewitnesses said a CNG-powered autorickshaw collided with a speeding ENA transport bus at the junction of Safipur flyover on the empty highway in the afternoon.

A young man inside the CNG died on the spot.

Four others died at different times after being rushed to a local medical facility.

