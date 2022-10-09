5 die after microbus, auto-rickshaw collide head-on in Narayanganj

At least five people died following a head-on collision between a microbus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Narayanganj.

The tragic accident took place in the Kanchpur Bridge area of Siddhirganj upazila on Sunday morning, reports media.

Four of the deceased were identified as autorickshaw Hanif, Mamun, Nur Uddin, and Jamal Mia.

The identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained.

Quoting witnesses, Kanchpur Highway police station OC Nabir Hossain told the media that the auto-rickshaw collided with the Dhaka-bound microbus, killing Nur Uddin on the spot.

The four other victims were rescued and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where they succumbed to their injuries.