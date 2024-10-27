5 cops sued by BNP leader over attempt to murder

A case was filed today against five policemen including former deputy commissioner (DC) of detective branch's (DBs) Lalbagh zone Moshiur Rahman and additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Mostafa Kamal for allegedly beating and attempting to murder BNP leader and former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) ward-26 councilor Mir Ashraf Ali Azam.

The three other accused are former ADC of DB's Kotwali zone Yasir Arafat, Inspector Sher Alam, and Sub-inspector Polash Chowdhury Dipon.

Mir Ashraf Ali Azam filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam. The court, after recording the statement of the complainant, asked Lalbagh Police Station officer-in-charge to file the matter as a first information report (FIR).

According to the case documents, a group of 20/25 policemen raided Azam's house on 27 July 2023. They stormed the house, breaking the collapsible gate and beating the guard. The policemen allegedly grabbed Azam in front of his wife and son and dragged him from the room. As Azam resisted, they beat him ruthlessly and threw him from the stairs. Azam got seriously injured in the incident, as his backbone broke from the fall.

He was later rushed to hospital, where he underwent treatment for six months because of his broken backbone. The complainant said still he is unable to walk normally because of his injuries.