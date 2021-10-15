5 cops hurt in clash with mullahs in Dhaka

Five police officials were injured during a clash with mullahs in the capital's Kakrail intersection today.

The clash ensued when the protesters reached the intersection in a procession from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayer, according to witnesses.

Protesters clash with police in Dhaka pic.twitter.com/JMtAGZqGvl— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) October 15, 2021

Being obstructed, the protesters hurled brick chips at the law enforcers.

Photo/Zia Chowdhury

Police then shot several rounds of rubber bullets, tear gas shells and charged batons to disperse them.

Photo/Zia Chowdhury

Confirming the matter Mohammad Bayezidur Rahman, assistant commissioner Ramna Zone, said that he along with four other officials received injuries in the clash.

Muslim devotees brought out procession after Jumma prayer on Friday pic.twitter.com/bGsWLQ0odj— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) October 15, 2021

However, the situation is now under control, said the official, adding, "Five protesters were held from the spot."

Photo/Zia Chowdhury

Additional police and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

A tense situation escalated across the country centring the reported desecration of the Quran in Cumilla two days ago.