5 cops hurt in clash with mullahs in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 04:14 pm

Photo/Zia Chowdhury
Photo/Zia Chowdhury

Five police officials were injured during a clash with mullahs in the capital's Kakrail intersection today.

The clash ensued when the protesters reached the intersection in a procession from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayer, according to witnesses. 

Being obstructed, the protesters hurled brick chips at the law enforcers. 

Photo/Zia Chowdhury
Photo/Zia Chowdhury

Police then shot several rounds of rubber bullets, tear gas shells and charged batons to disperse them. 

Photo/Zia Chowdhury
Photo/Zia Chowdhury

Confirming the matter Mohammad Bayezidur Rahman, assistant commissioner Ramna Zone, said that he along with four other officials received injuries in the clash. 

However, the situation is now under control, said the official, adding, "Five protesters were held from the spot." 

Photo/Zia Chowdhury
Photo/Zia Chowdhury

Additional police and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation. 

A tense situation escalated across the country centring the reported desecration of the Quran in Cumilla two days ago.

