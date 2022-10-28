5 BNP, Chhatra Dal members arrested from Mirpur

Police have arrested 5 activists of BNP and Chhatra Dal from Pallabi area of Mirpur in the capital.

The arrestees are former convener of BNP Ward No. 8 unit Md Zainal Abedin, former vice president of Ward No. 93 unit Md Miron Hossain, Chhatra Dal Shahali unit leader Raihan Islam. Besides, the police could not reveal the names of two other BNP workers.

Officer-in-Charge Parvez Islam of Pallabi Police Station said that there were two cases of sabotage against the arestees in Pallabi Police Station.

"They were not remanded. When the accused were brought to court, the judge ordered them to be sent to jail," he told The Business Standard.