46th BCS preliminary examination will be held after Eid, says PSC source

The 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination will be held sometime after Eid-ul-Fitr, said a source in the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The 46th BCS preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on 9 March, however, due to two city corporation elections also scheduled to be held on that day, the date may change.

"There may be a change in the date of the examination due to the election of Mymensingh and Cumilla City Corporation elections on 9 March," the source said.

PSC will hold a special meeting in this regard.

The holy month of Ramadan will start in March subject to moon sighting.

Accordingly, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the second week of April.

Meanwhile, many job seekers have voiced their concerns in job groups on social media over the exam date.

The 46th BCS preliminary examination will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.