46th BCS preliminary examination will be held after Eid, says PSC source

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 12:31 pm

Related News

46th BCS preliminary examination will be held after Eid, says PSC source

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 12:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination will be held sometime after Eid-ul-Fitr, said a source in the Public Service Commission (PSC).  

The 46th BCS preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on 9 March, however, due to two city corporation elections also scheduled to be held on that day, the date may change.

 "There may be a change in the date of the examination due to the election of Mymensingh and Cumilla City Corporation elections on 9 March," the source said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PSC will hold a special meeting in this regard.

The holy month of Ramadan will start in March subject to moon sighting.

Accordingly, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the second week of April.

Meanwhile, many job seekers have voiced their concerns in job groups on social media over the exam date.

The 46th BCS preliminary examination will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

Top News

Public Service Commission (PSC) / BCS examination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

46m | Videos
BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

16h | Videos
The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

15h | Videos
What we know so far about US-UK strikes

What we know so far about US-UK strikes

14h | Videos