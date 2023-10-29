45 fire incidents recorded nationwide in 2 days: Fire Service

Bangladesh

UNB
29 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 09:00 pm

Clashes erupted between the BNP and police around the capital&#039;s Kakrail area on 28 October. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Clashes erupted between the BNP and police around the capital's Kakrail area on 28 October. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A total of 45 fire incidents were recorded nationwide from 1:00 pm on Saturday to 6:00 pm on Sunday, according to the Fire Service.

Of these, 27 fire incidents were reported in the Dhaka City Corporation areas, Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell said in a press release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, today from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm, a total of 13 fires were reported across the country. Of these, 4 occurred in Dhaka.

Around 41 cases of fire were reported in Dhaka, 1 in Rajshahi, 2 in Khulna, and 1 in Rangpur, reads the release.

A total of 19 buses, 3 microbuses, 3 ambulances, 1 truck, 7 motorcycles, 3 pickups, and 1 CNG were torched.

Besides, the police box, power office, bus counter and political party offices were also torched during this period.

The Fire Service Media Cell said yesterday afternoon, after extinguishing a fire under the Shajahanpur flyover in the capital, a fire service vehicle was vandalised and torched which left a fire service official and a driver injured. 

 

