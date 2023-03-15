45 agricultural services on one digital platform

People will now get 45 citizen services of the Ministry of Agriculture and 17 departments or organisations under it on an integrated digital platform.

More than 2 crore people related to agriculture will directly enjoy the benefits from the platform.

These services can be availed by clicking on the Integrated Digital Service (http://service.moa.gov.bd/portal/home) tab on the Ministry's website (moa.gov.bd).

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the digital service in the conference room of the ministry on Wednesday (15 March).

Addressing the event, the minister said this platform will save time and cost of travel of the beneficiaries.