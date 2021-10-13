43rd BCS preliminary test on 29 October

Bangladesh

The notification of the 43rd BCS read that 1,814 officers will be recruited in different cadres.

File photo of Bangladesh Public Service Commission logo. Picture: Collected.
File photo of Bangladesh Public Service Commission logo. Picture: Collected.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a notification fixing the date of the 43rd BCS preliminary examination on 29 October.

The notification signed by the PSC Controller of Examinations (Cadre) Nur Ahmed read that books, watches, mobile phones, bags, jewellery and devices of any kind will not be allowed in the MCQ based preliminary examination. If it is essential to use any type of hearing aid, the permission of PSC should be taken beforehand with the advice of a specialist doctor.

Mark distribution of preliminary examination

According to the notification, the examination will be held on 200 marks with 200 questions to be answered in 2 hours. Candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer but 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The syllabus can be found on the PSC website.

Subject and marks of preliminary examination

Bengali Language and Literature - 35, English Language and Literature - 35, Bangladesh Affairs - 30, International Affairs - 20, Geography (Bangladesh and World) - 10, Environment and Disaster Management - 10, General Science - 15, Computer and Information Technology - 15, Mathematical Logic - 10, Mental Skills - 10, Ethics, Values ​​and Good Governance - 10.

Examination centres

Preliminary and written examinations will be held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.

The notification of the 43rd BCS read that 1,814 officers will be recruited in different cadres. Of these, 300 will be appointed in administration, 100 in police, 25 in foreign affairs, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs and 19 in cooperatives.

