The government has promoted 43 Superintendent of Police (SP) to the rank of Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Public Security Division of the Home Ministry on Tuesday (31 May) issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Earlier, the government promoted 32 officials to the post of DIG on 12 May, 11 officials to the post of DIG in December 2020, 8 in October 2019, 17 in November 2018, 15 in October 2017 and 18 in February 2016.