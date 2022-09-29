42nd annual council of armoured corps held 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 42nd annual council of the chiefs of the armoured corps of the Bangladesh Army was held on Thursday at the  Armoured Corps Centre and School, Majira Cantonment, Bogura.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP was present as the chief guest. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At the event, the army chief recalled the glorious tradition and contribution of the armoured corps in serving the country. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He called upon the armoured corps members to remain prepared to tackle the challenges of the 21st century by being equipped with modern training.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

General Shafiuddin inaugurated the Bogura campus of Army Medical College on the day and visited the departments and facilities there. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He said that Bangladesh Army has always played an active role in providing dynamic education.    

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Armour / council / Bangladesh Army

