424 underage girls raped in 6 months this year: HRSS

In the first six months of 2022, 424 girls below the age of 18 were victims of rape, according to a report published by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

According to the report, based on information provided by the HRSS inquiry unit and news media, 728 women were raped, including 304 adults and 424 underage girls, reads a press release.

The report also expressed concern about 139 gang rapes during the same period, resulting in the death of 24.

From January to June, 37 women died and 41 were victims of physical torture in 82 incidents of torture that took place in demanding dowry. Four women committed suicide after being tortured.

The report highlights the incident of violence against children during the period when 711 incidents took place leaving 156 dead and 751 severely injured.

As per the report, two journalists died, 95 were injured, and four were arrested, after being attacked by law enforcement agencies and political leaders and activities in the first six months of this year. Apart from them, nine other journalists became victims of harassment and 23 were threatened.

During this time, 25 journalists were arrested and 70 were accused in 39 cases filed under the Digital Security Act.

Minority communities became victims of attack as seven temples and a house were attacked when one died and eight were injured.

After reviewing the human rights condition in Bangladesh in 2022, the biannual report of the HRSS reads that incidents of human rights violation, including extrajudicial killing by law enforcement agencies, custodial torture, unlawful behaviour of law enforcement agencies, and incidents of lynching, continued in the country, the press release added.

The report found it disappointing as the interference with the freedom of expression has increased, especially filing cases and arresting journalists, human rights activists, and dissidents protesting the Digital Security Act.