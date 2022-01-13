41 burnt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast 

At least 41 people have sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at Nangolkot in Cumilla.

Thirty-eight of the injured were admitted to Cumilla General Hospital in critical condition.

Nangolkoat Upazila Health Officer Deb Das Deb confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

According to locals, a group of youths were trying to inflate a balloon by connecting it to a gas cylinder. People from nearby area also gathered there to watch it when suddenly the cylinder exploded.

