41 burnt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 08:57 pm

At least 41 people have sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at Nangolkot in Cumilla.

Thirty-eight of the injured were admitted to Cumilla General Hospital in critical condition.

Nangolkoat Upazila Health Officer Deb Das Deb confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

According to locals, a group of youths were trying to inflate a balloon by connecting it to a gas cylinder. People from nearby area also gathered there to watch it when suddenly the cylinder exploded. 
 

