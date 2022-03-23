41 Bangladeshis return from Myanmar jail

Forty-one Bangladeshis returned to the country from Myanmar on Tuesday after serving different jail terms in the neighbouring country.

They returned to Bangladesh through Cox's Bazar's Teknaf border in the afternoon, said a press release of the Border Guard Bangladesh.

Myanmar's Border Guard Police handed them over to the Bangladeshi border force at a flag meeting between the two border security forces at bordering town Maungdaw in Myanmar.

BGB battalion-2 commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammod Iftekhar led the 16-member Bangladesh team during the flag meeting.

BGB said that among the returnees, 22 are from Teknaf, eight from Rangamati, seven from Bandarban, two from Cox's Bazar and one each from Khagrachari and MoulviBazar.

Myanmar court had sentenced the 41 Bangladeshis for different terms as they entered the country from Bangladesh illegally at different times.

Besides, drug smuggling, human trafficking and terrorist activities at the bordering areas of the both countries were among the pressing agendas at the flag meeting.