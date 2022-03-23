41 Bangladeshis return from Myanmar jail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

41 Bangladeshis return from Myanmar jail

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:48 pm
41 Bangladeshis return from Myanmar jail

Forty-one Bangladeshis returned to the country from Myanmar on Tuesday after serving different jail terms in the neighbouring country.

They returned to Bangladesh through Cox's Bazar's Teknaf border in the afternoon, said a press release of the Border Guard Bangladesh.

Myanmar's Border Guard Police handed them over to the Bangladeshi border force at a flag meeting between the two border security forces at bordering town Maungdaw in Myanmar.

BGB battalion-2 commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammod Iftekhar led the 16-member Bangladesh team during the flag meeting.

BGB said that among the returnees, 22 are from Teknaf, eight from Rangamati, seven from Bandarban, two from Cox's Bazar and one each from Khagrachari and MoulviBazar.

Myanmar court had sentenced the 41 Bangladeshis for different terms as they entered the country from Bangladesh illegally at different times.

Besides, drug smuggling, human trafficking and terrorist activities at the bordering areas of the both countries were among the pressing agendas at the flag meeting.

Top News

Myanmar jail / Myammar / Bangladeshi / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

7h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

8h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

1h | Videos
A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

1h | Videos
Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

1h | Videos
'The witcher' game's new edition under development

'The witcher' game's new edition under development

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions