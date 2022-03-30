40th BCS final results published

The final results of the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination have been published Wednesday (30 March).

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) recommended appointment of 1,963 candidates to different cadre posts, said a press release.

Meanwhile 8,166 successful candidates have been kept for non-cadre posts subject to appointment based on vacancy.

Details of the results are available at PSC website: www.bpsc.gov.bd

To fill 1,903 vacant posts of different cadres, the BPSC published a circular in 2018. Later, 316 vacant posts were also added to it.

Among 10,964 candidates, who faced the viva-voce, 10,254 came out successful.