4,000 families marooned as Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 05:32 pm

The swelling river inundated vast areas of crops field and houses in the low-lying areas

The water of Teesta River was flowing above the danger level at Teesta Barrage point in Dowani area of Nilphamari on Sunday afternoon.

The swelling river inundated vast areas of crops field and houses in the low-lying areas waterlogging 4,000 families in 15 shoals of Dimla upazila.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Water Development Board said the water level has been rising since Sunday morning and was flowing 52.58 centimeters, 52.58 centimeters, and 52.68 centimeters above the danger level at 6am, 9am, and 12pm respectively at the Teesta Barrage Point of Dowani in Nilphamari district.

According to BWDB official, Asfa-ud-Doula, the onrush of water from the upstream swelled Teesta River and all the 44 sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage have been opened.

Abdul Latif, union parishad chairman of Purbachatnai union in Dimla Upazila said, hundreds of family in his union have been affected by the swelling of water.

