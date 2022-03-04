40 km tailback on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

A 40-kilometre-long tailback has been created on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway from the Eastern Medical of Burichang Upazila to Daudkandi's Jinglatali area on Friday, causing immense suffering for people.

The traffic jam was caused by an accident rescue operation on the highway, said Belal Uddin Jahangir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mainamati Highway Police Station.

"We are working to reduce the jam quickly," added the OC.

Mohammad Mohsin, a student of Cumilla Victoria Government College said, "I left Daudkandi at 8am and reached Cumilla at 11:30am. Children and the elderly are suffering much due to the extensive heat amid the traffic jam."

Sirajullah Siraj, a local journalist said, "I have heard that the traffic jam has been created due to a road accident on the highway. I have not been able to go to Daudkandi since 8am."