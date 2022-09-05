4 workers killed in Tangail rice mill collapse

Four rice mill workers were killed in Tangail after the mill they were working at collapsed.

The accident took place at around 9:30pm in Ekta Rice Mill in the Dubail area of Gopalpur upazila in Tangail on Sunday (4 September).

"The two-storey Ekta Rice Mill along with the roof collapsed on the workers. So far the bodies of four workers have been recovered but they couldn't be indentified yet. Fire service personnel are working. Police have cordoned off the scene," Tangail Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarkar Mohammad Kaiser told The Business Standard.

According to locals, Ekta Rice Mill along with its roof collapsed on Sunday night. The workers inside were buried under the rubble. Local people and police immediately reached the spot and started rescue work.

Later Gopalpur and Ghatail fire service personnel started rescue work.

Fire officials said more workers may be under the rubble.