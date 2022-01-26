4 women die as train hits auto-rickshaw in Nilphamari

Four women were killed and four others injured when a train hit an auto-rickshaw carrying them at an unauthorised level crossing in the district's Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shefali Begum, 35, wife of Ashraf Ali, Chaya Banu, 26, wife of Belal Hossain, Ruma Akter, 25, wife of Mosharraf Hossain and Minara Akter, 22, wife of Arman Hossain. They all were workers of Uttara EPZ.

The victims were residents of Daroani Dhanipara village in Sadar upazila.

Abdur Rahman Biswas, officer-in-charge of Saidpur Railway police station, said the Chilahati-bound Simanta Express from Khulna crashed into the battery-run three wheeler in Daroani area around 7 am, leaving one dead on the spot and seven others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

The hospital authorities later referred three of the injured people to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital, and another victim died on the way to the medical facility.

Police suspected that the accident occurred due to poor visibility caused by fog while crossing the unauthorised level-crossing.

Train accidents in Bangladesh

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh, many at unmanned level crossings and some due to the poor condition of tracks.

According to data provided by the Bangladesh Railway, in August 2019, only 466 gates of its 1,412 level crossings have gatemen.

In November 2019, a deadly collision occurred between Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita Express and Chattogram-bound Udayan Express on the Dhaka-Chattogram route near the Mandbagh railway station in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The train crash had left at least 16 people dead and over 100 others injured.

At least 113 people, including 26 women and 11 children, were killed in railway accidents between January 1 and June 30 last year, according to a report, jointly prepared by the Green Club of Bangladesh (GCB) and the National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways.