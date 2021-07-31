4 UPDF men held with arms in Rangamati

Four members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF - Prasit Group) have been detained in a raid by Bangladesh Army in Kattari area of Rangamati's Longodu upazila during early hours of Saturday.

The detainees are Suren Chakma, 36, Annasan Chakma, 45, Anil Chakma, 19, and Saymon Chakma, 40.

The army personnel also recovered one AK-22 rifle, 77 round bullets, one magazine, one walkie talkie, toll collection receipt book and other tools from the possession of the UPDF men.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the detained UPDF members had been collecting extortion and operating criminal activities in the area.

Legal action will be taken against the detainees, said the media release.