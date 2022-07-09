4 killed in Tangail road accident

The accident took place in the Nalla Bazar area of ​​Dhanbari upazila in Tangail on Saturday (9 July) at around 12:15am, police said

Representational Image
Four people, including two brothers, were killed in a road accident at Dhanbari in Tangail.

"The accident took place in the Nalla Bazar area of ​​the upazila on Saturday (9 July) at around 12:15am. A bus was going to Dhaka from Jamalpur at night. On the other hand, three people were going to Jamalpur in a van from Dhanbari. There was a head-on collision between the vehicles," Dhanbari Police Station Duty Officer  ASI Ashiqzaman told The Business Standard. 

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 22, son of Shahid Miah of Ramnagar village in Jamalpur Sadar and his younger brother Mridul, 15; Hasan, 19, son of Bazlur Miah of the same village and Babul Karmakar, 50, son of Pranakrishna Karmakar of the same upazila.

Police said that the driver of van Babul Karmakar and Saiful Islam were killed on the spot.

Locals rescued Mridul and Hasan and took them to the Upazila Health Complex. One was declared dead on arrival and the other died while undergoing treatment, police added. 

