4 killed in rain-triggered landslides in Chattogram 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 June, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 09:38 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

At least four people were killed and three others injured after rain-triggered landslides struck their houses in different areas of Chattogram on early Saturday.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Akbar Shah police station OC Wali Uddin Akbar said, "The first landslide took place in the port city's Barisal Ghona area at around 1am. 

"Two sisters – Shahinur Akhter, 26, Mahinur Akhter, 24 – died on the spot. Their parents, who were injured in the accident, are currently undergoing treatment at the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH)."

"Besides, two brothers were killed in the landslide that occurred in the Bijoy Nagar area of Foy's Lake at around 3:30am. 

"The deceased are – Liton, 30, and Emon, 14. They were the sons of Mujibur Rahman." the OC added.

Local administration in 2019 identified some 835 families -- mostly the poor -- living in the 17 most vulnerable hills in Chattogram.

Of the hills, 10 are privately owned while the rest seven are owned by Chattogram City Corporation, Railway, Chattogram Wasa, Public Works Department and National Housing Authority.

As per government data, total 207 people were killed in landslides in Chattogram in the last decade.

The most number of casualties -- 128 -- was recorded back in 2007.

Bangladesh / Natural disaster / Landlside / Chattogram

Comments

