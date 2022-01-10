4 killed in Kushtia road accident

At least four people were killed and another was injured when a truck hit a rickshaw van on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah road in Kushtia Sadar upazila early Monday.

The deceased were identified as van driver Muktar Hossain, 50, and passengers Jasmine, 30, Rozina Khatun, 27, and Swapna Rani, 45, reports UNB.

Idris Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kushtia highway police station, said that the Jhenaidah-bound truck hit the rickshaw van coming from the opposite direction in front of Mandal Hotel in Battail Dakshinpara area at around 5:30am, leaving four people dead and one injured.

Injured Tahmina was sent to Kushtia General Hospital in critical condition.

Police have seized the killer truck. However, the truck driver managed to flee, added the OC.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

As many as 6,284 people, including 927 women and 734 children, were killed in 5,371 reported road accidents across the country in 2021.

Road accident in Bangladesh is still one of the leading cause of death.

Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an organisation that campaigns for safe roads, on Saturday revealed a new report on accidents on Bangladesh's perilous roads last year.

According to the report, 7,468 people suffered injuries in road accidents during the period.