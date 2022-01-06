4 killed in Cumilla road crash 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 January, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 12:39 pm

The incident took place near Kaliachou area of Laksam upazila around 7:30am Thursday

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a CNG autorickshaw at Laksam upazila of Cumilla. 

The incident took place near Kaliachou area of Laksam upazila around 7:30am Thursday (6 January). All the victims are from the same family. 

The deceased are Bahar Mia, 50, his mother-in-law Golap Nahar, 70, his wife Parul Begum, 40, and their one-year-old daughter Jannatul Mawa. One other passenger is undergoing treatment. 

"A CNG-powered autorickshaw heading towards Noakhali collided with a Comilla-bound BRTC bus. Bahar and his mother-in-law died on the spot," said Laksam Highway Crossing police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Jasim Uddin confirming the incident. 

Two others died at around 11:30am after being taken to Comilla Medical College Hospital. Cumilla hospital's casualty department physician Dr Nafiz confirmed their deaths. 

Mir Hossain, nephew of Bahar, said all of the deceased hailed from Porti village of Lalmai upazila. 

"They were going to Natherpetua in Manoharganj for the janaza of a relative," he added. 

Police have seized the BRTC bus. However, its driver has fled the scene. 

