4 killed in Cumilla road crash

Four people died in a collision between a bus and a CNG autorickshaw at Natherpetua Old Bazaar area on Cumilla-Noakhali local highway.

Natherpetua Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge Jafor Iqbal confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

According to locals, the bus belonging to Himachal Paribahan was en route to Dhaka.

It hit a Natherpetua-bound CNG autorickshaw during the trip at around 10 am.

Identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

"Police are working on the accident spot. The number of deceased could be four or more. After the rescue mission is over, we can confirm the total casualty,", said Monohargonj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahbubul Kabir