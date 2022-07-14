4 killed as boat capsizes in Habiganj haor

Total four women were killed after their boat capsized in Gungiajuri Haor in Bahubal upazila of Habiganj Wednesday following a storm.

The boat capsized near village Rawail at 6:45pm as they went to relatives' house in village Snanghat to invite them to a wedding, Rakibul Islam Khan, office-in-charge (OC) of Bahubal police station, said.

The deceased were bride Trina's mother Zarina Begum, 45, her aunt Ledi Begum, 60, Ayatunnesa, 50, and Hur Banu, 55. They were all residents of village Shikarpur, Habiganj Sadar upazila, Rakibul said.

On their way back, the boat carrying them capsized. Although locals managed to rescue four people to safety, including a child, they could only fish out the bodies of the four women, the OC added.