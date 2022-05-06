4 including siblings drown in ponds Noakhali 

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 08:37 pm

Photo: Representative image/Collected
Photo: Representative image/Collected

Four people, including twin siblings, drowned in ponds at different places in Senbagh and Chatkhil upazilas of Noakhali.

The bodies of the victims were recovered from separate ponds from morning to evening on Friday (6 May).

The deceased have been identified as twins Alif, 2, and Mahin Akter, 2, children of Mostafa of Binnaguni village in Senbagh municipality, Maisha Akhter, 10, daughter of Mohin Uddin of Damurua union and Md Swapan, 50, of 9th ward of Chatkhil upazila.

According to local sources, twin siblings Alif and Mahin went to play by the pond on Friday afternoon. At some point in the afternoon, they fell into the pond and drowned.

After not finding them for a long time, the family members searched in different places. At one stage, they were seen floating in the water of the pond and were rushed to the Senbagh Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared the two children dead.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, Maisha, a 3rd-grader of Jirua Government Primary School in Damurua Union fell into a pond near her house while playing with the children.

At the screams of other children on the spot, the family members started searching the water of the pond. In the evening, they rescued her unconscious body and took her to Senbagh Upazila Health Complex. The on-duty doctor declared Maisha dead.

Senbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the death of three children.

In another incident, Md Swapan of Chatkhil upazila drowned while taking bath in a pond in Janata Bazar area of Mohammadpur union around 10am on Friday. 

When the locals rescued him and took him home, a local doctor declared him dead. 

Chatkhil Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gias Uddin confirmed the matter and said that initially the cause of his death was not known. 

The body was recovered and sent to the morgue of Noakhali General Hospital for autopsy.

