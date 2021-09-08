4 fined Tk 7.5 lakh for illegal hill cutting in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 09:28 pm

The wrongdoers have been asked to deposit the amount within seven days with treasury invoices, Director Nurullah Noori of Chattogram DOE says

The Department of Environment (DOE) has fined four people including a former ward councilor Tk 7.5 lakh for cutting hill illegally at VIP housing area in Khulshi of Chattogram.

The wrongdoers have been asked to deposit the amount within seven days with treasury invoices, Director Nurullah Noori of Chattogram DOE told The Business Standard.

Nur Uddin Chowdhury, executive director of AK Khan Company Limited, was fined Tk92,500 for cutting 370 square feet of hill, VIP Housing area resident Sayed Kudrat-E-Khuda was fined Tk444,000 for cutting 1776 square feet of hill, and Shahnaz Chowdhury was fined Tk187,000 for cutting 750 square feet of hill.

On the other hand, former councilor of Pahartali's ward 13 Mohammad Hossain Hiron was fined Tk50,000 for building house cutting hill illegally.

