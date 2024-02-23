4 dead in bus-truck collision in Madaripur

Bangladesh

UNB
23 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 12:29 pm

Related News

4 dead in bus-truck collision in Madaripur

The injured have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and other local hospitals for treatment

UNB
23 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 12:29 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Four people died, and 10 others were injured when a Barishal-bound bus of Hanif Paribahan from Dhaka collided with a truck near the Surjanagar bus stand in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur yesterday (22 February) night.

The accident happened near the Daopara area of the Dhaka-Bhanga highway around 8:00pm.

"The injured have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and other local hospitals for treatment," said Shibchar Upazila official Abdullah Al Mamun.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammad Shakil, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibchar Highway police station, said two people died on the spot, and two others died on the way to the hospital.

Top News

Madaripur / road accident / death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

2h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

2h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

3h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

16h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

18h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

15h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

20h | Videos