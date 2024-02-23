4 dead in bus-truck collision in Madaripur

Four people died, and 10 others were injured when a Barishal-bound bus of Hanif Paribahan from Dhaka collided with a truck near the Surjanagar bus stand in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur yesterday (22 February) night.

The accident happened near the Daopara area of the Dhaka-Bhanga highway around 8:00pm.

"The injured have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and other local hospitals for treatment," said Shibchar Upazila official Abdullah Al Mamun.

Mohammad Shakil, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibchar Highway police station, said two people died on the spot, and two others died on the way to the hospital.