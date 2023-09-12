4-day border conference of BGB-BSF going on in Chattogram

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) have started a four-day "Border Coordination Conference" in Chattogram.

The conference began at the BGB Chattogram Region Headquarters in Halishahar on Monday and will continue until Thursday.

According to a press release sent to the media from BGB Headquarters on Monday, the conference is going on at the region commander level of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar regions of BGB and the frontier IG commander level of Tripura, Mizoram, Kachor, and Meghalaya of BSF.

A 19-member Bangladesh delegation participated in the conference led by BGB Chattogram Region Commander Brig Gen Md Sajedur Rahman.

Concerned sector commanders of all regions, including BGB's Sarail Region Commander Brig Gen Shahidul Islam, staff officers of BGB, and concerned officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Land Records and Survey, Joint River Commission, and Survey Department, participated in the conference.

On the other hand, a seven-member Indian delegation led by Frontier IG of BSF Meghalaya Frontier, Pradeep Kumar, participated in the conference.

The Indian delegation includes IGs of BSF Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Kachor Frontier, DIGs of concerned sectors, staff officers of BSF, and concerned officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs of India.

The conference discussed the effective implementation of the Integrated Border Management Plan, enhancing the existing mutual trust and harmony between the two forces, improving bilateral relations, and various issues of mutual interest.

The four-day border conference will conclude on September 14 with the signing of the Joint Records of Discussion. The Indian delegation is scheduled to return home the same day after the summit.