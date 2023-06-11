4-day BGB-BSF border conference starts Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 09:20 am

A four-day border conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will begin in New Delhi on Sunday (11 June), reports ETV Bharat.

A delegation of BGB arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for the 53rd Directorate General level border coordination conference with the BSF.

"The 53rd Director General level border co-ordination conference between BSF and BGB will be organised by BSF at BSF Camp Chhawla in New Delhi from 11 to 14," a BSF spokesperson said.

According to the report, the BSF delegation will be led by Director General Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, whereas the BGB delegation will be headed by Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, director general, BGB.

The agenda is to put a check on various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information.

"During the course of the conference, discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the Border Guarding Forces," The spokesperson said.

"Furthermore, there will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs)."

The last BSF-BGB border coordination conference was held from 17 to 21 July, 2022 in Dhaka.

 

BSF-BGB Border Conference / New delhi / Bangladesh-India

