4 crushed under train wheels in Lalmonirhat

Bangladesh

UNB
11 November, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:11 pm

Map of Lalmonirhat
Map of Lalmonirhat

Four people were killed after being hit by the Karatoa Express train in Alauddin Nagar at Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat this evening (11 November).

Patgram Station Master Nur Islam confirmed the matter.

The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman, Mobarak Hossain, Mokbul Hossain, and Abdul Wahab — all residents of Islam Nagar in Jongra union of the upazila.

According to locals, the victims were threshing paddy near the railway tracks in Alauddin Nagar. They did not notice the train coming, leading to the fatal accident. They were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.
 

