34 luxurious vehicles brought under carnet facilities auctioned

Chattogram Customs House has auctioned the first installment of 34 luxurious vehicles out of the total 108 brought under carnet de passage facilities for Tk9.28 crore.

The luxurious car brands include Mercedez Benz, BMW, Jaguar, Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover, Mitsubishi, Ford, Lexus etc.

Rest of the 74 vehicles will be auctioned later, Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Ali Reza Haider said on Thursday.

SN Corporation of Chattogram was the highest bidder who bought one car.

The customs sources said that the highest bidding price was Tk61.15 lakh. Moreover, 10% advance tax and 7% VAT will be added with the auction price.

Ali Reza Haider said that the auction order of 34 cars were issued on 5 July while the delivery order in favour of the highest bidder was issued on 6 July.

The auction of 34 cars was approved in the meeting of the auction committee on 27 June.

According to the customs sources, a total of 369 cars were brought under carnet facilities at the Chattogram port between 2008 and 2012.

Of those, 249 cars were released from the port by 2013.