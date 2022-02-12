329 names submitted to EC search committee 

The search committee for Election Commission (EC) formation has so far received names of 329 candidates for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

"Total 329 names have been received so far. Of them, 136 names came from political parties, 40 from professionals, 34 from individuals and 99 names via email," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after the meeting with eminent citizens on Saturday (12 February).

He said the eminent citizens, during the meeting, called for forming such an EC that will be acceptable to all.

Mentioning that another meeting to be held tomorrow, the cabinet secretary said the committee will fix the method for selecting names considering all the suggestions.

Replying to a query on eminent citizens' recommendation of making the names public, he said, "All the suggestions have been taken into consideration. The search committee will discuss it and take a decision on the matter."

The search committee, formed by the president for appointing chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, published a notice on 6 February seeking names from the political parties and individuals. It also sent letters to the registered political parties for submitting names.

