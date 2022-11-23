32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A 32-storey ship would start operation on the Chattogram-Jeddah sea route from 2024 for carrying Hajj pilgrims at an affordable cost which would take only eight days to reach to Saudi Arabia.

Karnaphuli Ship Builders Ltd has taken the initiative to launch the ship on this route.

A policy has been formulated in this regard by the shipping ministry, Managing Director of the company Engineer MA Rashid told a press conference on Wednesday organised at the MV Bay One terminal at Patenga in Chattogram.

He said that earlier, it would take around a month to make the journey to Saudi Arabia by sea but now ships are using modern technology and have higher speed, he said.

"We hope to introduce a cost-effective travelling option for the Hajj pilgrims," Rashid added.

He further said that travelling by sea will enable Hajj pilgrims to perform their prayers in the ship without any inconvenience which, perhaps, is not always possible while travelling by air.

Engineer Rashid said, "We have held a meeting with 11 ministries including the shipping ministry regarding the launch of the ships to carry Hajj pilgrims, summary of which has been sent to the prime minister," adding: There are 10 classification societies around the world who give approval to operate a ship seeing the fitness, repair, and operation of the vessel.

"I will import an old ship with 32 floors approved by Classification Society with a capacity to carry 3,000 passengers at a time. The ship will have a huge auditorium where 2,000 pilgrims can sit together," he added.

It costs Tk5,000 crore to build a new ship with 14-15 floors, said Rashid.

"We will import a ship at a cost of Tk500 crore where one pilgrim will spend Tk5 lakh to perform Hajj. A discount of at least one and a half lakh would be given," he said.

"Our proposal is the ship will carry Hajj pilgrims for two months a year. The remaining 10 months will carry passengers on various routes in Asia. If the response is good during the Hajj season, the ship will be chartered," said Rashid.

He added: If the ship departs seven days before the start of Hajj, there is no need to go to Saudi Arabia and rent a hotel for 7-8 days which would save each of them Tk1.5 lakh.