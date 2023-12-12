314 'reformed extremists' get Tk1 lakh each after surrendering

Bangladesh

BSS
12 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 07:24 pm

314 'reformed extremists' get Tk1 lakh each after surrendering

BSS
12 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 07:24 pm
RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain distributed the cheques at a function held at the office of RAB-12 this afternoon (12 December). Photo: BSS
RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain distributed the cheques at a function held at the office of RAB-12 this afternoon (12 December). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund donated Tk3.14 crore among 314 'reformed extremists' in Sirajganj as they surrendered to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain distributed the cheques at a function held at the office of RAB-12 this afternoon (12 December).

Higher officials of RAB, deputy commissioner, police super, district unit president of the Awami League and its general secretary were present at the event, among others.

Each extremist got a cheque worth about Tk1 lakh.

 

