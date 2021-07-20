30km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 01:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Thousands of passengers got stuck on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway as a 30 kilometre long tailback has created from the eastern side of Bangabandhu bridge to Tarutia of Tangail Sadar upazila today.

According to highway traffic authorities, the congestion has been caused by the higher pressure of vehicles carrying holidaymakers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Stranded commuters in the long tailback were suffering more because of the rainfall in the morning.

Officials of Bangabandhu Bridge toll plaza said 12,000-13,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day under normal conditions.

However, over 48,000 vehicles have crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge in 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday (today).

The congestion started forming late Monday night at the western end of the bridge which later elongated and crossed the bridge to the eastern end.

Police said more than 600 members of the district police and over 200 members of the highway police are on the ground to ease traffic congestion.

